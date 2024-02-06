Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Cut to C$16.75

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.28% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$232.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.50 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 2.0313152 EPS for the current year.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
Further Reading
