Thomas David Ullrich Purchases 180,000 Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Stock

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) Director Thomas David Ullrich acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.

Thomas David Ullrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Thomas David Ullrich acquired 200,000 shares of Aston Bay stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Aston Bay Price Performance

CVE:BAY traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.11. 6,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,365. The company has a market cap of C$22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.34.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

Featured Stories

