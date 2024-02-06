The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

Progressive stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.95. 506,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.80.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

