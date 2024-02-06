The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $356.48. 585,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,842. The company has a market cap of $354.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.02 and its 200-day moving average is $322.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

