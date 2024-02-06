The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $90.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $90.05 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 322,718 shares of company stock worth $26,604,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

