The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $5.75

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $5.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after buying an additional 1,220,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

