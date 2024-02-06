The Carlyle Group (CG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CG stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.77.
CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.
The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.
