The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 5.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,944,786. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15, a PEG ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

