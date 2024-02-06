TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have commented on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 2.42. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

