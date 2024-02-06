Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.03%. Equities analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 42,980.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

