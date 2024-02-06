Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

