TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,058,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,275 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.08% of TechnipFMC worth $184,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287,344 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,120,000 after buying an additional 345,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,764,000 after buying an additional 593,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,668,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,691,000 after purchasing an additional 634,872 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 700,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,398. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

