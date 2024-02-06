Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 59 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 913.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 487,116 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

FLT stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.10. 266,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.83 and a 200-day moving average of $260.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

