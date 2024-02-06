Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Sysco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,907,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 776,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,359. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

