Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.05.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

