Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ICE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.18. 1,186,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.42. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $129.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

