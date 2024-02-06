Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.