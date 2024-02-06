Swiss National Bank Sells 85,900 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $74,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $233.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

