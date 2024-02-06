Swiss National Bank Sells 125,500 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 673,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $71,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 433,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.1 %

DLTR stock opened at $137.16 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

