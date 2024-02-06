Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 573,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $75,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $103,365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.