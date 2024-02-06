Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,230,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $93,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,986,000 after purchasing an additional 764,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

