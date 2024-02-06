Swiss National Bank Has $82.61 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191,827 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $82,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.