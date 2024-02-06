Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of C$1.59 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$69.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$68.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 56.90, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$60.01 and a 12 month high of C$70.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.77.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

