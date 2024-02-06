Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

