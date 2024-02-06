StockNews.com Upgrades Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

TRMB opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,628 shares of company stock valued at $616,775 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

