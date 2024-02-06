StockNews.com Upgrades Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EPD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.