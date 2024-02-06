StockNews.com Upgrades DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
DLH Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. DLH has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47 and a beta of 1.28.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DLH will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DLH by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DLH by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DLH by 6.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DLH Company Profile
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).
