StockNews.com Lowers Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omeros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Omeros Price Performance

NASDAQ OMER opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. Omeros has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.20). Analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos bought 15,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Omeros during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

