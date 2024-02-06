StockNews.com Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

GFI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

NYSE GFI opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 4.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gold Fields by 118.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.