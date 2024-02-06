StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.24.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
