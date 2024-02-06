StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.