StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. The company had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 228,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 751,951 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $11,044,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,745 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 93.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 967,219 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

