StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 353.86% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at InspireMD

In other InspireMD news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 438,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

