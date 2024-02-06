StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.67.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

