StockNews.com Downgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $23.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,533,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1,489.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 559,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

