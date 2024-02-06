StockNews.com Downgrades Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $288.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.83. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $289.29. The firm has a market cap of $278.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $362,709,825. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

