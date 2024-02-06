StockNews.com Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.42.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
