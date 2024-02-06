StockNews.com Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

