StockNews.com Downgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

FBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.58.

FB Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FBK stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.17. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,686,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FB Financial by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

