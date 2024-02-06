StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of TTNP opened at $5.79 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company's stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

