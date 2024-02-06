StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.2 %
Shares of TTNP opened at $5.79 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
