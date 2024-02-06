StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Further Reading

