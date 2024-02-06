StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

