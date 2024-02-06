StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Express Co bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

