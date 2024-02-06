Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,044 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 870% compared to the average daily volume of 520 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Crown by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK traded down $12.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. 2,088,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,639. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79. Crown has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

