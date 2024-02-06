Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes $104,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,046 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.