Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 250 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of BABA stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $109.81.
Alibaba Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
