Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 199 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

NYSE LOW opened at $218.04 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.74 and its 200 day moving average is $213.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

