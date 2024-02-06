Stifel Nicolaus Raises Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $6.30

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.40 to $6.30 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Get Leslie's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 86,634 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.