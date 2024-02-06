Stifel Nicolaus Increases Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $110.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RVTY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Revvity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Revvity Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RVTY opened at $103.90 on Friday. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

