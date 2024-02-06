Status (SNT) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $145.21 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016009 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,238.26 or 1.00074658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00201808 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03704128 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,197,917.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.