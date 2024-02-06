Standard Motor Products, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $868.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,968.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,968.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $63,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,616.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,652 shares of company stock worth $300,720 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 352.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38,011 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 18.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

See Also

