Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $248.67 and last traded at $244.02, with a volume of 2559771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.25.

The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.97.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

